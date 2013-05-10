NEW DELHI May 10 India's Reliance Communications Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected 8.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, helped by higher other income, even as the country's third-biggest mobile carrier by customers struggles with its heavy debt load.

Consolidated net profit fell to 3.03 billion rupees ($56 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, from 3.32 billion rupees reported a year earlier, said the company, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani.

Analysts had expected the company to report a net profit of 1.29 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 54.2300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)