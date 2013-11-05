Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 5 India's Reliance Communications
* Mobile phone customer base down 10.49 million in September to 116.26 million - telecoms regulator data Source text for Eikon: [link.reuters.com/xat44v] Further company coverage: (New Delhi Newsroom; +91 11 4178 1009)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)