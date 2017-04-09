NEW DELHI, April 9 A consortium of investors led
by Indian private equity fund True North has agreed to acquire
Religare Enterprises Ltd's health insurance business
in the country, the groups said in a joint statement on Sunday.
The deal, which still needs regulatory approvals, values the
Religare Health Insurance at 13 billion rupees ($202.3 million).
The move is part of Religare's strategy to consolidate and
focus on its core business of financial services.
The transaction, Religare and True North said in a release,
"marks the single largest investment in a standalone health
insurance company in India".
J.P. Morgan acted as the exclusive financial advisor to
Religare Enterprises on the transaction.
($1 = 64.2660 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Aditya Kalra; Editing by
Euan Rocha)