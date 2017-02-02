MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As students at
the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur in
eastern India, Aniruddha Sharma and Prateek Bumb had one
obsession: finding a cheaper, more efficient way to capture
carbon emissions to combat climate change.
They began working on the problem in 2009, while still at
university. The eureka moment came after numerous trials and
errors that required re-starting the process 16 times.
With no help from the Indian government, Sharma and Bumb
tapped private investors. They also won prize money of 3.6
million pounds ($4.5 million) in a UK competition, giving them
access to scientists and academics in the field.
"Carbon capture technology may have the single biggest
impact on emissions reduction," said Sharma, co-founder of
Carbon Clean Solutions (CCS), now based in London.
"But for it to be widely used, it's very important that the
technology be cost-effective," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
India is the world's fourth largest emitter of greenhouse
gases. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change,
it has committed to ensuring at least 40 percent of its
electricity is generated from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.
However, India - and other nations - also are looking for
ways to reduce climate-changing emissions from burning fossil
fuels.
Capturing carbon dioxide produced by power plants is one way
to cut those emissions. But while most previous technologies
have focused on capturing the emissions and pumping them below
ground, CCS's technique is a capture-and-utilise one.
It uses a patented molecule that captures carbon dioxide
from power plant emissions and uses it to make other useful
products like baking soda.
The technology can be retrofitted onto existing plants, and
is cheaper and more efficient than existing methods, Sharma
said.
POLICY SUPPORT
Worldwide, technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions
and store them underground has struggled to find traction.
The UK scrapped plans to spend up to 1 billion pounds to
commercialise the technology just days before the Paris climate
meeting in 2015.
Nevertheless, countries and companies are still keen.
BHP Billiton last year gave $7.4 million to China's Peking
University to develop carbon capture technology.
India offers no subsidies for carbon capture and instead
focuses on increasing its renewables capacity to cut emissions.
"To encourage innovations like this, we would need more
state backing, just as we have seen in the renewables space,"
said Aruna Kumarankandath at the Centre for Science and
Environment in Delhi.
"These technologies are hard to develop and scale."
There is clearly a market: while Sharma and Bumb's Carbon
Clean Solutions has found takers in Europe, its biggest vote of
confidence has come from India.
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers has used the
technology at its plant in southern Tamil Nadu state since
October.
At the plant, carbon dioxide is captured from a coal-fired
boiler and converted into soda ash, which is used in glass
manufacturing, sweeteners and detergents.
The process is projected to save 60,000 tonnes of carbon
dioxide emissions a year, a world first, according to Sharma.
The cost of capture is about $30 per ton - about half the
cost of other technologies in the market, he said.
"The next wave of innovation will reduce the cost further,
perhaps even by half, to the point where it's almost equivalent
to or less than the emissions tax," he said.
"Then it would make more sense to capture the carbon than to
emit it," he said.
($1 = 0.7991 pounds)
