BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
MUMBAI, July 23 The Reserve Bank of India said it did not receive any bids at its second consecutive special repo auction for mutual funds on Tuesday.
The central bank is offering the special repo facility at the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) interest rate of 10.25 percent.
Last week, the RBI had said it would offer a total of 250 billion rupees ($4.18 billion) to banks for funding mutual funds through a special repo window to meet their liquidity needs.
($1=59.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings