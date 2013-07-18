MUMBAI, July 18 The Reserve Bank of India did
not receive any bids at its first special repo auction for
mutual funds on Thursday.
The central bank is offering the special repo facility at an
interest rate of 10.25 percent, well above the policy repo rate
of 7.25 percent.
On Wednesday, the RBI had said it would offer up to 250
billion rupees to banks for funding mutual funds through a
special repo window which will be over and above the daily repo
amount capped at 750 billion rupees to meet their liquidity
needs.
The second auction will be held on July 23, and subsequently
at an interval of three days excluding Saturdays and holidays,
the RBI said.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)