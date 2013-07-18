MUMBAI, July 18 The Reserve Bank of India did not receive any bids at its first special repo auction for mutual funds on Thursday.

The central bank is offering the special repo facility at an interest rate of 10.25 percent, well above the policy repo rate of 7.25 percent.

On Wednesday, the RBI had said it would offer up to 250 billion rupees to banks for funding mutual funds through a special repo window which will be over and above the daily repo amount capped at 750 billion rupees to meet their liquidity needs.

The second auction will be held on July 23, and subsequently at an interval of three days excluding Saturdays and holidays, the RBI said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)