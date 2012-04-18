UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
NEW DELHI, April 18 Research in Motion on Wednesday launched a new BlackBerry smartphone in India, calling it its "most affordable" phone.
The BlackBerry Curve 9220 smartphone has a dedicated key for accessing BlackBerry Messenger and FM radio and has a long battery life, it said in a statement.
RIM has seen fast growth in India as it expanded aggressively into the consumer segment with low-cost offerings and by positioning the device as a gadget for aspiring young professionals and even college students. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.