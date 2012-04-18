NEW DELHI, April 18 Research in Motion on Wednesday launched a new BlackBerry smartphone in India, calling it its "most affordable" phone.

The BlackBerry Curve 9220 smartphone has a dedicated key for accessing BlackBerry Messenger and FM radio and has a long battery life, it said in a statement.

RIM has seen fast growth in India as it expanded aggressively into the consumer segment with low-cost offerings and by positioning the device as a gadget for aspiring young professionals and even college students. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)