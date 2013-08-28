MUMBAI Aug 28 India's reserve money rose 7.6 percent year on year in the week to Aug. 23, faster than 6.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.

The currency in circulation rose 8.5 percent year on year in the week to Aug. 23, slower than 13.8 percent a year earlier, the central bank said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)