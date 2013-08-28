BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 28 India's reserve money rose 7.6 percent year on year in the week to Aug. 23, faster than 6.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.
The currency in circulation rose 8.5 percent year on year in the week to Aug. 23, slower than 13.8 percent a year earlier, the central bank said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.