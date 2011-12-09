MUMBAI Dec 9 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $306.844 billion on Dec. 2, from $304.365 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling and yen, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank said.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 2 Nov. 25 Dec. 3

2011 2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 271,692 270,377 267,232 Gold 28,041 26,896 22,124 SDRs 4,501 4,489 5,066 Reserve Tranche Position 2,610 2,603 1,968 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 306,844 304,365 296,390 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat)