MUMBAI Dec 9 India's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $306.844 billion on Dec. 2, from
$304.365 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in
its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling
and yen, the central bank said.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central
bank said.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 Nov. 25 Dec. 3
2011 2011 2010
-------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 271,692 270,377 267,232
Gold 28,041 26,896 22,124
SDRs 4,501 4,489 5,066
Reserve Tranche Position 2,610 2,603 1,968
-------------------------------------------------------
Total 306,844 304,365 296,390
--------------------------------------------------------
