MUMBAI, Dec 9 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $306.775 billion on Dec. 9, from $306.844 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves like the euro, sterling and yen, the central bank said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the central bank said.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 9 Dec. 2 Dec.10

2011 2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 271,636 271,692 266,253 Gold 28,041 28,041 22,124 SDRs 4,493 4,501 5,072 Reserve Tranche Position 2,605 2,610 1,970 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 306,775 306,844 295,419 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat)