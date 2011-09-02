NEW DELHI, Sept 2 India's Water Resources Ministry gave the following update on water levels in the country's main reservoirs in the week to Sept. 1:

* Water reservoirs at 73 percent of capacity versus 59 percent a year ago.

* Reservoir levels in the previous week were at 71 percent of capacity.

Reservoirs are important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)