NEW DELHI Nov 24 A cabinet meeting on
Thursday could approve or delay a proposal to further open up
India's retail sector to foreign direct investment (FDI), but it
will not reject it, a senior government source said.
The government's plan to open its supermarket sector to
global retailers hung in the balance as political opposition to
the long-delayed reform mounted just hours before the cabinet
meeting called to approve it.
The senior government source said the government believed it
made "economic sense" to further open up retail.
"It won't be rejected," the source said.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Jo Winterbottom; editing by
Malini Menon)