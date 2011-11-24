NEW DELHI Nov 24 A cabinet meeting on Thursday could approve or delay a proposal to further open up India's retail sector to foreign direct investment (FDI), but it will not reject it, a senior government source said.

The government's plan to open its supermarket sector to global retailers hung in the balance as political opposition to the long-delayed reform mounted just hours before the cabinet meeting called to approve it.

The senior government source said the government believed it made "economic sense" to further open up retail.

