By Alistair Scrutton and Henry Foy
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Nov 24 Foreign
supermarket giants eyeing India may see rich pickings at New
Delhi markets like Karol Bagh, where shoppers must negotiate a
plethora of dubious-looking power lines, stinking rubbish piled
high on sidewalks and cars parked three deep.
There is money in the narrow and clogged streets here, part
of India's $450 billion retail sector that ranks as one of the
last frontier markets unpenetrated by global retailers.
But the ragged, tiny shops seem a stain on the Asian
juggernaut's modern ambitions.
Hard bargaining with often-unscrupulous shopkeepers is
needed by shoppers here -- as is patience, when a cocktail of
power cuts and summer heat can ruin packaged foods, and
tolerance, when the occasional gob of spit flies across the
customer's feet.
Such scenes seem ripe for Western-style supermarkets that
promise a cheaper and wider range of goods in the comfort of air
conditioning for millions of the middle class -- a prospect
which moved closer to fruition when the government approved
their entry into Asia's third-biggest economy.
"Of course I'm scared for my business. Wouldn't a small
elephant be afraid of a giant elephant chasing them?" said
49-year-old Dinesh Kumar Trehan, owner of a small shop in Karol
Bagh, established in 1952, where he sells belts and bags.
Until now, people like Trehan have not been concerned. He
owns one of an estimated 12 million retail outlets, the highest
density in the world, according to Mckinsey.
Despite a rapidly modernising $1.6 trillion economy,
supermarkets account for just over 2 percent of India's retail
sector. Airports may be spanking new and 3G telephony common,
but India's shops rank along with its pot-holed roads as largely
unmoved by two decades of economic boom.
While Indian supermarkets have been here for years, their
impact has been small and they have been hamstrung by funding
problems and poor infrastructure. Enter the likes of Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Carrefour SA and Tesco Plc
, which Mckinsey estimates could claim a 25 percent
market share in urban areas.
Among many Indians there is innocent enthusiasm for
supermarkets that may surprise the West's more complacent
consumers.
"Supermarkets are more convenient because you don't have to
run around to different shops and bargain with the shopkeepers,"
29-year-old Ginni, who works for a chartered accountancy firm,
said in a narrow street in New Delhi.
MORE CHOICE
Ginni, typical of a new middle class increasingly looking
for more comforts, waxes lyrical about supermarket "special
offers". Put up a supermarket here, she said, and she wouldn't
return to this narrow street.
Meanwhile in the air-conditioned Big Bazaar supermarket in
Mumbai, posters for 30 percent discounts on rice, cooking oil
and onions are dotted throughout the wide aisles.
These supermarkets may also help iron out the obstacles that
have seen stubbornly high food inflation, and where a third of
food produce rots before it is sold to the consumer due to lack
of cold storage facilities and poor roads and railways.
"At the supermarkets, there's bigger quantities, more
choice, better products, and you're guaranteed that things are
fresh," said Karishma Gundewadi, as she pushed a Big Bazaar
trolley in one of Mumbai's sparkling shopping malls.
"Who knows how long some of the things in the small stores
have been there? ... I think, as India changes, most of the
smaller shops just won't survive."
But it is a transformation that may bring trouble.
Back in 1997, India's biggest listed company, Reliance
Industries, was forced to backtrack on plans to open
Western-style supermarkets in the state of Uttar Pradesh after
huge protests from small traders and political parties.
Shopkeepers are widely seen as the backbone of support for
the main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
Even heavyweights within the ruling Congress party worry that
alienating traders could bring a voter backlash in the 2014
general election.
"Only those families who've got enough money can afford to
buy things from the mall. People like me can't buy goods from
the mall and supermarkets," said Trehan.
But modern supermarkets may find it hard to compete with
these small shops offering home delivery and credit. One New
Delhi store selling everything from nuts to deodorants also has
fake driving licenses on the side.
"For the small things, the 1 rupees, 5 rupees, people come
to me," says Vilas Perde, as he sold a small bag of dried
chickpeas to a taxi driver for 2 rupees (4 cents) in Mumbai.
"But for the big things, the expensive things, they can go
elsewhere," he said, gesturing towards the tall commercial
building that loomed over the street.
It was Big Bazaar, and a possible glimpse of the future.
(Additional reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by John
Chalmers and David Holmes)