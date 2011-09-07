* Chains hold tiny share of fragmented India retail market
* Foreign investment in multibrand retail expected after
years of delay
* Wal-Mart, Tesco, Carrefour, Metro covet India retail
* Pantaloon, Trent, RPG among potential local partners
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, Sept 7 Struggling Indian chain stores
are hoping the long-anticipated opening of the sector to foreign
players like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tesco
provides a lifeline in the form of equity investments and joint
venture partnerships.
That has local chains, which make up a small share of a
fast-growing retail sector dominated by mom-and-pops, scrambling
for tie-ups with Western retail giants.
Indian companies like Trent and RPG are local
operators with scale expected to seek partnerships
with global players preparing to swoop in on Asia's third
largest economy , the head of investment banking at a
foreign bank in Mumbai said.
A Carrefour link-up with India's Pantaloon
has long been anticipated.
"Retail offers global players like Carrefour and Tesco a
play on the India consumption theme and they have held some
initial discussions with retailers here but I would expect talks
to get into an advanced stage once all of them have seen the
fine-print of the FDI (foreign direct investment) policy,"
said the banker, who did not want to be named.
After years of delay due to political opposition, India is
inching towards allowing entry to global multi-brand retailers,
but with conditions including a 51 percent ownership cap.
Not all Indian retailers will bite when Western giants come
fishing.
One player sitting out the mating dance is Reliance
Industries , the huge conglomerate controlled by
billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose grocery chain under the
Reliance Fresh brand plans to go it alone.
"We have run the distance long enough by ourselves. We have
aggressive growth plans and will continue to scale our business
on our own," said Bijou Kurien, president and chief executive of
the lifestyle arm of Reliance Retail, which is loss-making.
Small shop owners account for more than 90 percent of
India's $450 billion retail sector.
Some of these owners have led a chorus of opposition to the
arrival of foreign, multi-brand operators for fear of
competition.
Most local chains, however, appear to welcome the funding
and infrastructure that global partners will be able to bring.
"We are open to the idea of aligning and partnering with
global retail majors," said Sanjiv Goenka, vice-chairman of CESC
, a unit of the Kolkata-based RPG Group that owns the
Spencer's chain of convenience stores and hypermarkets.
Goenka said he is in talks with potential equity partners,
though he would not identify them.
Wal-Mart, Carrefour, and Germany's Metro AG are
limited under current rules to wholesale operations in India.
UK-based Tesco Plc is also looking to enter the wholesale
market through its existing tie-up with the Tata group's Trent
chain.
All of them aspire, once rules allow, to sell directly to
consumers in Asia's third-largest economy.
"Once the FDI policy is cleared for the industry we can
expect some transaction in the next six months," said Kishore
Biyani, group chief executive and managing director of the
Future Group, which owns Pantaloon Retail, India's largest
listed retailer.
Pantaloon, which has a market cap of less than $1.5 billion,
has long been reported to be in talks for a tie-up with France's
Carrefour, the world's No.2 retailer.
Both sides declined to comment on a possible partnership.
"We are convinced that Carrefour in India can contribute to
modernize retail, develop partnerships with local producers and
make the supply chain more efficient," said a Carrefour
spokeswoman in Paris.
Wal-Mart, which runs a wholesale business in India in
partnership with Bharti Enterprises, denied a media report
earlier this year that it is shopping around for a new partner.
"We are happy with our current joint venture partnership
with Bharti and the pace of our growth in India," said a
spokeswoman for Wal-Mart India, declining to comment on whether
the company would look for further partnerships once foreign
investment rules are relaxed.
New Delhi is increasingly willing to back foreign direct
investment in multi-brand retail despite the objections of
farmers and opposition parties in the hope that overseas funding
will help modernise an inefficient distribution system that is a
key driver of food inflation.
Roughly 30 to 40 percent of fresh produce rots before
reaching consumers in India due to poor transportation and
refrigeration.
CASH CRUNCH
The timing of the FDI rule change remains unclear. For some
in the industry, the quicker it happens the better.
Many Indian chains are cash-strapped and loss-making,
struggling to build scale given high costs, poor supply chains
and scarce real estate.
Margins, meanwhile, are razor-thin as chain operators
compete with the standalone "kirana" shops and street-side
vendors where most Indians buy their groceries. Pricing power is
limited, with retailers not allowed to sell a product above a
manufacturer's set retail price.
"We are interested for partnerships, especially on the food
side," Govind Shrikhande, managing director of Shoppers Stop
, whose Hypercity food outlets are money-losing.
Shrikhande, like his competitors, declined to identify
potential partners but welcomes foreign newcomers.
"The Indian organised market is still very small and with
the increasing market size, there is scope for everyone to
battle it out. Also it will help retailers who are in need for
funds, to raise them and expand," he said.
(Additional reporting by Neha Singh and Sumeet Chatterjee in
Mumbai and Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Tony Munroe
and Michael Flaherty)