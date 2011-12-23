(Adds quotes, details)
* Pension bill, FDI in supermarkets plan not shelved;
working on consensus
* Economy suffering temporary setback
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Dec 23 The plan to give foreign
supermarkets access to India's retail industry is "very much on
the government's mind", Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said
on Friday, weeks after New Delhi was forced to backtrack on the
reform.
"Yes, we announced FDI policy in retail but it could not be
implemented. But that does not mean we have shelved it",
Mukherjee said at an industry event on Friday.
He said the government was now working for a political
consensus on foreign direct investment plans in supermarkets and
a delayed pensions bill.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority
(PFRDA) Bill, which was expected to be passed in the current
session of Parliament, has also been put off due to opposition
from the Trinamool Congress, a key ally of the Congress party.
"Commitment to FDI, commitment to PFRDA and all other major
legislation which are part of new generation are very much in
the mind of the government and we are working very hard to build
up the consensus," Mukherjee said.
On the fiscal front, Mukherjee admitted to challenges but
said the Indian economy is suffering a temporary setback.
"Yes the situation is difficult", Mukherjee said. "I do
believe we have the capacity, we have the resilience to overcome
this difficulty," he added.
Struggling with a rapidly weakening rupee and a widening
current account deficit, Asia's third largest economy is looking
for ways to attract foreign capital.
The finance minister reiterated the government's view that
growth in the current fiscal year could be between 7.25 percent
and 7.75 percent, lower than the 9 percent budgeted earlier in
the year.
Underlining the government's optimism that price pressures
are beginning to moderate, he said end-March inflation could be
6-7 percent.
Prime Minister Singh on Thursday warned India's economic
performance was affected by the possibility of a severe crisis
in the Euro zone and sluggish U.S. growth, combined with
volatility in global food markets and high energy
price.
India's food inflation eased sharply to 1.81 percent in the
year to Dec. 10 on lower prices of rice, cereals and vegetables
and benefiting from a higher statistical base a year ago,
indicating sticky headline inflation could be moderating. [ID:
nL3E7NM3L6]
India faces a challenging fiscal situation as slowing
revenues due to slower growth have pressured government
finances.
Many analysts say the government will overshoot its budgeted
fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent for the current fiscal year
by as much as a full percentage point.
The rupee has fallen nearly 20 percent against the
US dollar from its July highs.
