NEW DELHI Oct 3 India is considering opening fully its single-brand retail sector to foreign direct investors, raising the investment allowed to 100 percent from 51 percent, the industry secretary said on Monday.

"It is under consideration," R.P. Singh told Reuters by phone, declining to provide any time frame.

India currently allows 51 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retailers and 100 percent in wholesale operations. The government has considered allowing foreign firms to invest in supermarkets, but lack of political consensus and concerns of small-shop owners have so far prevented the move. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)