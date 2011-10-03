NEW DELHI Oct 3 India is considering opening
fully its single-brand retail sector to foreign direct
investors, raising the investment allowed to 100 percent from 51
percent, the industry secretary said on Monday.
"It is under consideration," R.P. Singh told Reuters by
phone, declining to provide any time frame.
India currently allows 51 percent foreign direct investment
(FDI) in single-brand retailers and 100 percent in wholesale
operations. The government has considered allowing foreign firms
to invest in supermarkets, but lack of political consensus and
concerns of small-shop owners have so far prevented the move.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)