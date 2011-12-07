NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian government will not suspend its decision allowing 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail, a government source said, even as the government put on hold a move to allow 51 percent FDI in multi-brand retail.

"The opposition parties have not opposed 100 percent FDI in single brand retail. So there is no ambiguity," a cabinet minister, who declined to be named, told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers the government had decided to suspend the decision to permit 51 percent FDI in multi-brand retail trade, until there was a consensus among various stakeholders. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)