NEW DELHI Jan 24 U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores
Inc is studying the conditions attached to India's
decision to open its supermarket sector to foreign investors
before finalizing a decision to invest, an Indian government
statement said on Thursday.
India threw its doors open to foreign supermarket chains
last year in the teeth of fierce domestic opposition, but
attached strict conditions, including on sourcing, in the
policy.
The CEO of Wal-Mart International, Doug McMillon, told Trade
Minister Anand Sharma at a meeting in Davos that the firm was
"excited about India" but studying the conditions before making
an investment announcement, the statement said.
Sharma said the firm should not be "unduly concerned" about
the prospect of a policy reversal.