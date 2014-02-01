Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI Feb 1 The government of India's western state of Rajasthan has barred foreign direct investment in the multi-brand retail sector, newspapers said, becoming the second state to block foreign supermarkets from setting up shop.
Last month, the newly-elected Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party government in the capital, New Delhi barred foreign supermarkets, opposing the efforts of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to attract overseas investment and revive the economy.
Singh had thrown open the country's $500-billion retail industry to foreign investors late in 2012, allowing companies such as Wal-Mart Stores and TESCO Plc to own majority stakes in Indian chains for the first time.
So far, fewer than half of India's 28 states have agreed to roll out the policy.
The decision by Rajasthan, ruled by the country's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), comes just months ahead of national elections that are due to be completed by May 2014.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.