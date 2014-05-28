BRIEF-Smart REIt announces redemption of 3.385% series J senior unsecured debentures
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
MUMBAI May 28 India's top 10 food retailers are estimated to have accumulated losses worth $2.20 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2014, as they scaled up operations and refined their business models, according to a report by ratings agency Crisil.
The companies, which the report estimated generated $3.98 billion in revenue during the same period, include Wal-Mart's Indian operations which run the Best Price Modern Wholesale stores, Metro Cash & Carry India, Aditya Birla Retail, Bharti Retail Ltd, Reliance Fresh Ltd which is a part of Reliance Industries, and Trent Hypermarket Ltd which is a part of Tata Group-controlled Trent.
Competition from local mom-and-pop stores, which constitute 90 percent of India's $500 billion retail market, price-sensitive customers, and low margins remain the core challenges to the growth of organised food retailing in the country, the report said.
Food and grocery account for two-thirds of the retailing market and organised food retail contributes 2 percent to this.
Crisil, however, does not expect any consolidation in the sector as most companies are at an advanced stage of investment and backed by deep pocket promoters. ($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern United States on Tuesday, grounding thousands of flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Real estate activity in the greater São Paulo area, Brazil's largest market, should rebound this year as interest rates fall and the government pushes through key economic reforms, a construction industry group said on Tuesday.