By Nandita Bose
| MUMBAI, July 23
MUMBAI, July 23 Shares of Indian retailers fell
sharply on Monday after a key ally of the ruling Congress party
voiced fresh opposition to government efforts to open India's
$450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets like Wal-Mart
Stores.
The latest protest came during what is seen as a narrow
political window for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to push
reforms seen as key to reviving India's flagging growth.
Shares in companies including India's top retailer,
Pantaloon Retail, Shoppers Stop and Tata
Group's Trent, which are keen to tie up with foreign
companies and gain fresh capital for their cash-strapped
businesses, fell between 3 and 7 percent.
The head of the Samajwadi Party, who recently supported the
government in the country's presidential election, wrote to the
prime minister urging him not to proceed with reforming the
retail sector and said it would result in job losses, according
to media reports.
The Samajwadi Party was seen by markets as key to helping
the government push through the policy. While the party does not
support the reform, its leader, Mulayam Singh Yadav, told
Reuters in June that he would not let the government fall over
the issue.
The Samajwadi Party is not formally part of Singh's
coalition, but lends it outside support. Efforts to reach party
officials for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.
"This is particularly negative because the market was
hopeful that the Samajwadi Party will support the government on
this decision," said Neeraj Dewan, director, Quantum Securities.
"But a letter like this coming from them is very
disappointing. Now it looks very unlikely the government will be
able to make any announcement on retail before the monsoon
session starts," he said, referring to the next sitting of
parliament.
Opposition to supermarket reform is not new.
In December, the government backtracked on its decision to
allow foreign supermarket chains to own 51 percent in India's
multi-brand retail sector after a huge backlash, including from
a powerful regional ally, the Trinamool Congress party.
Singh's ruling Congress party must balance the need to keep
parties onside ahead of the next parliament session in August
and for state elections later in the year.
The government has also come under intense pressure from
investors to revive growth and it remains unclear whether the
latest protest to supermarket reform will slow its progress.
"This is quite shocking, but the government does not have a
choice to stall FDI (foreign direct investment) reforms at this
time," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director and chief
investment officer at Centrum Wealth Management.
"India needs foreign inflows for balancing the current
account deficit, so bringing in FDI is the only option the
government has," he said.
India's Commerce Minister Anand Sharma, whose department
spearheaded retail reform, has written to state governments for
support.
Sharma declined to comment when approached by reporters on
Monday, saying he had not seen the letter, which was written
jointly with other political parties.
