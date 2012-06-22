(Corrects after government statement changes currency of
proposed investment; removes reference to sourcing target)
NEW DELHI, June 22 Sweden's IKEA, the
world's largest furniture maker, will invest 600 million euros
($756.36 million) in the Indian retail market, a trade ministry
official said on Friday.
IKEA Chief Executive Mikael Ohlsson met Indian Trade
Minister Anand Sharma in St. Petersburg, Russia, to discuss the
investment. The official said the company had filed an
application to start operations in India.
India currently allows 100 percent foreign direct investment
in single-brand retail, but bars foreign investment in
supermarket chains.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Sanjeev Choudhary;
Editing by Anurag Kotoky and Jane Merriman)