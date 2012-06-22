(Corrects after government statement changes currency of proposed investment; removes reference to sourcing target)

NEW DELHI, June 22 Sweden's IKEA, the world's largest furniture maker, will invest 600 million euros ($756.36 million) in the Indian retail market, a trade ministry official said on Friday.

IKEA Chief Executive Mikael Ohlsson met Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma in St. Petersburg, Russia, to discuss the investment. The official said the company had filed an application to start operations in India.

India currently allows 100 percent foreign direct investment in single-brand retail, but bars foreign investment in supermarket chains. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Anurag Kotoky and Jane Merriman)