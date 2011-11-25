NEW DELHI Nov 25 Rules stipulating that
foreign supermarkets will have to source 30 percent of produce
from smaller industries cannot be restricted to the Indian
market, as this would violate World Trade Organisation
guidelines, a senior official said.
"It would violate WTO guidelines," Industry Secretary P.K.
Chaudhary told Reuters on Friday.
The policy came with a condition to source from smaller
industries as a way of spreading the benefits of the policy
change to Indian firms, but New Delhi cannot by law mandate that
the sourcing comes from Indian companies, he said.
The government on Thursday approved 51 percent foreign
direct investment in the supermarket sector, paving the entry of
firms such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and Carrefour
into one of the world's largest untapped markets.
"We cannot put in a local sourcing clause in the guidelines,
which will come out next week but we're hoping economics will
dictate that a chunk of the sourcing will be local," said
another official from the industry ministry, who did not want to
be quoted.
(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)