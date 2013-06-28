By Aditi Shah
PUNE, India, June 28 The Athashri retirement
community offers the over-55 crowd Western-style amenities such
as a clubhouse, gym, library and pool but with a distinctly
Indian twist: a temple on site where residents worship Ganesh,
the elephant-headed god followed by many Hindus in Maharashtra
state.
The 180-unit development in the city of Pune, which enjoys
better weather and less bustle than nearby Mumbai, overlooks
open fields and hills and is set in lush gardens - an appealing
escape from the crowds and grime of India's mega-cities.
Retirement communities like this one are just beginning to
gain traction in India, where the multi-generational "joint
family" structure endures despite rampant modernisation. The
concept of housing for the elderly still carries a social stigma
in the country, which accounts for less than 1 percent of the
$25 billion senior housing industry worldwide.
But rising incomes, longer life expectancy and the rise of
nuclear families as more people relocate for jobs are driving
demand for retirement homes in Asia's third-largest economy, and
attracting developers and investors.
Paranjape Schemes Ltd, which manages Athashri, is among a
handful of companies tapping the burgeoning senior living sector
including Max India Ltd, backed by Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, The Covai Group
and Ashiana Housing Ltd.
Tata Housing Development Co Ltd, part of India's biggest
conglomerate, launched its first senior housing project in May
in the southern city of Bangalore, and plans at least four more,
catering to independent retirees looking for better security and
services than what is available in ordinary housing.
"A significant section of seniors today are independent,
financially stable, well-travelled and socially connected, and
as a result have a fairly good idea of how they want to spend
time after retirement," said Brotin Banerjee, CEO, Tata Housing,
which expects revenues of 950 million rupees ($16 million) from
its 700 million rupee project investment over three years.
While India is much younger than Japan, China or the United
States, the number of people over age 60 is expected to more
than double to 173 million by 2025.
Real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle estimates current
annual demand for senior homes across 135 Indian cities at
312,000, far outstripping supply of 10,000 to 15,000 new homes
now in the pipeline.
YOUNG AT HEART
After spending two decades in Houston looking after their
grandchildren, Vidyadhar and Aruna Gokhale returned to India
last year and moved into a retirement home.
Developers view such Indians returning from overseas, the
vast and often prosperous diaspora known as non-resident Indians
or NRIs, as a key target market.
"Nobody needs us there so we thought we should live our
lives the way we want to because we are young enough to be able
to enjoy it," Aruna Gokhale, 81, said in her apartment at
Athashri in Pune, where she and her husband, now 84, grew up.
Most of India's retirement homes are targeted at urban
middle- and upper-income buyers who can afford to pay between 3
million and 6 million rupees ($50,200 and $100,400) for an
apartment, which is cheap by Western standards but beyond the
reach of the average Indian. Max India is building a project in
the north Indian hill resort town of Dehradun that aims higher,
with villas priced above 10 million rupees.
Unlike the United States, where retirement housing is
typically rented, providing recurring annual income for
investors, in India people prefer to own. That suits developers
as well because it means less capital tied up.
Investing in Indian retirement homes generates returns of
about 25 percent annually for developers, less than the 35
percent that is typical for comparable ordinary housing in the
country, Jones Lang LaSalle said.
That is partly because the retirement communities include
more open, communal space. Developers are also keen to keep
prices affordable for middle-class buyers who normally must pay
cash as Indian banks rarely offer mortgages to seniors.
Developers expect economies of scale to bring down costs as
the industry grows, and they hope eventually to be able to
charge more for amenities such as food and facilities.
"There is a margin to be made but today the returns are not
as good and we would like to improve that," said Ankur Gupta,
joint managing director at Delhi-based Ashiana, which has built
three retirement home projects in India.
SOCIAL STIGMA
The biggest challenge for the emerging senior living sector
is the social stigma associated with elderly family members
living on their own.
"Twenty years ago the social fabric of India was very
different as we were still a closed economy," said Abdulla
Kagalwalla, chief financial officer at Texas-based Signature
Senior Living, which in 2010 tied up with Covai to build and
manage retirement homes in India.
"As the economy opened it brought about a great social
change, and an increase in the education and remuneration of
middle class families caused a dramatic shift in thinking."
The share of households in India with five or fewer members
rose to 69 percent in 2011, from 60 percent a decade earlier,
according to government data, showing a shift away from the
traditional multi-generational family system.
Later this year, Pune-based Paranjape, which operates the
Athashri project and three others in the city, will open a home
in Bangalore and start building three more in south India.
"When we launched our first project in 2000 it was very
difficult to sell but now we have more than 1,500 families
staying with us," said Managing Director Shashank Paranjape.
ACHES AND PAINS
At Paranjape's Athashri, where the Gokhales live, corridors
with handrails, anti-skid tiles, a doctor's room and a 24-hour
ambulance set it apart from ordinary housing. All homes have
multiple red emergency buttons and a rope in the bathroom for
calling a caretaker.
It costs up to 30 percent extra to build senior homes
because of the additional features and amenities but they sell
for 15 to 20 percent more than comparable regular homes.
Suresh and Rekha Chitre spent their savings of 4.3 million
rupees ($71,900) to escape the chaos of Mumbai by moving to
Athashri in Pune but are struggling to adjust to life in a
retirement home.
"It is more comfortable here but everyone is old and always
complaining about aches and pains," said Suresh Chitre, 67, who
misses interacting with people of different age groups. "In the
last few months four people died and that can get depressing."