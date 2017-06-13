(Refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph.)
By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Villagers
in India will soon be able to connect directly with city lawyers
and receive free legal advice via video conferencing as part of
a government initiative aimed at improving access to justice for
the country's poorest and most marginalised.
The "Tele-Law" initiative launched on Sunday will be
piloted in 500 village councils in the northern states of Uttar
Pradesh and Bihar, and then rolled out across the rest of the
country in a phased manner, said the law ministry.
Villagers will access the service through newly established
"Common Service Centres" -- single-window centres providing
online services to the public in rural areas where there is
little or poor internet connectivity.
Through the "Tele-Law" portal, people will be able to access
lawyers - selected by the government in their state capitals -
and seek advice on anything from land disputes to domestic
violence cases via video conference.
The law ministry said hundreds of village women will also be
trained up as paralegal volunteers and will act as the first
point of contact for rural citizens -- explaining the advice
given by lawyers and assisting if further action is required.
Their training will include understanding laws on social
justice and fundamental rights, and will include women and child
rights as well as labour-related legislation.
"Tele-Law will fulfill our commitment to ensure access to
justice and empowerment of the poor," Ravi Shankar Prasad,
minister for law and information technology, said in a
statement.
"The Common Services Centers and paralegal volunteers will
offer easy legal advice to litigants in rural India making them
digitally and financially inclusive."
An economic boom over the last two decades has lifted
millions of Indians out of poverty and boosted literacy rates in
the country of 1.3 billion, but access to justice remains costly
and beyond the reach of hundreds of millions of poor citizens.
Some of the major challenges include a lack of public
awareness of their basic rights and entitlements, the limited
reach of institutions providing legal aid and too few courts and
judges, say activists.
