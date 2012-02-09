MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's Reliance Industries dollar bond sale has received bids in excess of $3.5 billion so far, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The oil and gas major has indicated a pricing of 365 basis points over U.S. treasuries for the bonds, which will be issued by Reliance Holding USA.

"The book is in excess of $3.5 billion now. How much is raised depends upon how the book looks in the U.S.," a source involved in the deal said.

The firm is looking to raise $1 billion from the deal, two bankers had said earlier in the day.

The deal is being led by Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and UBS, they said.

Standard & Poor's has assigned a BBB long-term rating to the senior unsecured notes, which will be guaranteed by Reliance Industries.

