Dec 6 BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion on Tuesday named Sunil Dutt as its new managing director for India, one of its key growth markets, a month after its former top executive in the country left the company.

Dutt, who joins RIM from Hewlett-Packard Co's Indian unit, has also worked with Samsung Electronics and Nokia and is a 27-year veteran of the Indian mobile technology and telecoms sector, RIM said in a statement.

RIM, which has parted ways with a string of high-profile employees in recent months, said in November India managing director Frenny Bawa had left the company to pursue other interests. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)