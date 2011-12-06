(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Dec 6 BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion
on Tuesday named Sunil Dutt as its new managing
director for India, one of its key growth markets, a month after
its former top executive in the country left the company.
Dutt, who joins RIM from Hewlett-Packard Co's Indian
unit, has also worked with Samsung Electronics and
Nokia and is a 27-year veteran of the Indian mobile
technology and telecoms sector, RIM said in a statement.
RIM, which has parted ways with a string of high-profile
employees in recent months, said in November India managing
director Frenny Bawa had left the company to pursue other
interests.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)