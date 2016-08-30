* Bunder mine may also be given to state company - agency
* Mines agency says will talk to parties interested in
Bunder
By Krishna N. Das and Sankalp Phartiyal
NEW DELHI, Aug 30 India will auction a diamond
project that global miner Rio Tinto is
abandoning, or allocate it to a state firm, the mines secretary
said on Tuesday, adding that the government would move fast to
tap the resource.
The Bunder deposit, about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of
New Delhi and discovered by Rio Tinto in 2004, is estimated to
contain about 27.4 million carats of diamonds potentially worth
billions of dollars.
But Rio Tinto said this month it would pull out of the
project, on which it has spent about $500 million, by the end of
the year to conserve cash and cut costs.
In early August, the company reported a 47 percent slump in
first-half profit to its weakest in 12 years and underlined the
importance of cost-cutting.
Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar told Reuters in an interview
the withdrawal was a surprise as the company was close to
getting a forest clearance for the mine from the environment
ministry.
Rio Tinto's decision came at a time when the government was
seeking the help of it and its rivals, such as Anglo American
, to explore for diamonds and gold to make India a major
mineral producer.
"It's a commercial decision taken by their headquarters in
which we could have not done anything," said Kumar, who has been
briefed by Rio Tinto India management on the exit.
"Bunder is one of the best deposits in India and we would
like to make sure that it is tapped."
Kumar said he would talk to parties interested in Bunder
when Rio Tinto formally hands the project back to the state
government of Madhya Pradesh, where it is located.
He said Madhya Pradesh already had a lot of data on the mine
that can be shared with potential bidders or any government
company willing to develop it.
Rio Tinto has said the company would work with the
government on the future of Bunder and was "looking at options
for a third-party investor to carry forward the development of
the project".
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by
Robert Birsel)