NEW DELHI, March 5 Rio Tinto plans to invest $2 billion in an iron ore project in the eastern Indian state of Orissa to supply Indian and overseas clients, Sam Walsh, head of the miner's iron ore division, told reporters.

"It is a $2 billion project. We expect to ramp up quickly to 15 million tonnes per year," he said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Ted Kerr)