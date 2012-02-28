* Smaller players struggling to raise cash, issue equity
* Bidding fierce for projects as economy slows
* Delays in acquiring land can add to costs and risks
By Rajesh Kurup
Feb 28 Madhav Nadkarni, chief financial
officer at mid-sized Indian engineering and construction company
Unity Infraprojects, says he gets at least one offer a
week from bankers wanting to sell him a road project.
So far, he hasn't struck a deal.
But the phone calls are only likely to increase in coming
months as India's smaller roadbuilders struggle to raise cash
and bigger operators such as Unity Infra look to buy existing
projects rather than overpaying to win projects of their own.
India had planned to award a record 7,300 km (4,500 miles)
of road contracts in 2011/12 to March, up from 5,083 km in
2010/11, according to the National Highways Authority of India.
So far, though, contracts for just 4,500-5,000 km of roads
have been awarded this fiscal year, said Abhinav Bhandari,
construction sector analyst at Elara Capital in Mumbai.
And bidding for those projects has been fierce, given the
lack of construction activity in other areas of the slowing
economy, such as power plants, ports, airports and coal mines.
"We find the bidding to be extremely aggressive," said Lalit
Jalan, chief executive of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd,
which has not won a road project in two years. "Till the time
this bidding frenzy remains, we are OK sitting on the fence."
Instead of bidding, Reliance Infra is among several big
industry players looking to buy projects that are already
underway or completed.
"We are evaluating projects, wherein we could bring in our
engineering and financial expertise and increase their rate of
return to at least 20 percent," said a spokesman for the
company, which is controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani.
Reliance expects to increase the number of projects in its
portfolio by at least 30-40 percent in next couple of years,
mitigating risks associated with starting from scratch.
Reliance has a portfolio of 11 projects totaling about 1,000
km. The assets, valued at about 120 billion rupees ($2.4
billion), generate an average annual return of about 20 percent.
CONSOLIDATION AHEAD
Reliance's strategy of buying up finished or near-finished
projects comes at a time when many smaller operators are finding
it difficult to borrow money or issue equity. On average,
lenders charge 11-11.5 percent interest for roadbuilding loans.
Delays in acquiring land, a particular problem in India
because of low compensation for property owners, can hold up
projects and increase costs and risks.
"Logically, this should lead to a consolidation in the
industry in the next couple of years, say by 2014, with large
players shoring up assets," said Elara Capital's Bhandari.
"For the (smaller) players, this would mean a full stop to
their growth plans (through acquisitions)," he said.
Right now, high valuations are keeping a lid on deals, but
that is likely change soon, he said.
The road sector is capital intensive as it takes four to
five years for projects just to break-even. Positive cash flows
are often much further down the track.
"Everyone wants to raise money, because in the
infrastructure sector you require huge amount of money on a
continuous basis," said SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
Chairman Hemant Kanoria. "...A lot of firms are
looking at diluting equity either partially or fully."
On Tuesday, sources said GMR Infrastructure Ltd
was in talks with private equity investors including Australia's
Macquarie Group to raise about $200 million by selling
stakes in road projects.
Hindustan Construction Co Ltd unit HCC
Concessions, with projects valued at 55 billion rupees as of
Dec. 31, is another company looking to acquire projects.
"The goal is to add a couple of thousand crores (tens of
billions of rupees) of quality assets to our portfolio every
year," Director Arjun Dhawan told Reuters.
FOREIGN INTEREST
One confirmed seller is engineering and construction company
IVRCL Ltd, which reported an 84 percent drop in net
profit in the October-December quarter.
"We are not desperate to sell. This is churning of the
assets," Group Chief Financial Officer R. Balarami Reddy said in
an interview in January.
IVRCL has hired Ernst & Young to find a buyer for its road
project in Tamil Nadu and is in talks with a clutch of foreign
investors, Reddy said.
The company is still an active bidder for projects, he said.
"Equity raising is difficult in the present market, but at
the same time we cannot stop bidding for projects. We have to
take and execute further projects," he said.
India is expected to build 35,000 km of roads over the next
next two years, according to U.S. research and consulting firm
Frost & Sullivan.
With the burst of activity, government and private sector
investors from major developed countries are expected to invest
about $3 billion in Indian road projects over the next five
years, the consulting firm says.
Unity's Nadkarni said his company was not on the prowl for
projects but would be interested if the right one came along.
"We have to look at all aspects. At what rate, at what
premium, at what subsidy, and what would be the cost, all these
have to reviewed," he said.
($1 = 49.1 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing Ted Kerr)