NEW DELHI, March 3 India's defence ministry said
on Monday it had ordered a bribery investigation over state-run
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) purchase of jet engines
from Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings in a deal worth at
least $1.2 billion.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, the country's top
crime-fighting agency, will look into more than 5 billion rupees
($80 million) in alleged kickbacks in the deal that was signed
in 2011, a ministry official told Reuters.
No comment was immediately available from Rolls-Royce's
office in India.
Suspicions of corruption in India's defence procurement
programme have for years delayed the modernisation of the armed
forces of the world's most populous nation that continue to rely
heavily on outdated Soviet-designed equipment.
The air force has been dogged by a series of crashes of its
Russian-built MiG fighter jets, while an accident aboard a
Soviet-made submarine that killed two officers last week led the
navy's chief of staff to resign.
India's Congress party-led government is keen to be seen as
tough on graft before parliamentary elections due by May. The
party, lagging in the polls, has faced rising public anger over
a string of corruption scandals in its current term.
The probe into the HAL deal follows the arrest in Britain
last month of Indian-born businessman Sudhir Choudhrie and his
son in a bribery investigation by the Serious Fraud Office into
Rolls-Royce's dealings in China and Indonesia.
Both men denied any wrongdoing and have been released on
bail, their spokesman said last month.
While there was no indication that the latest probe was
linked to the Choudhries, newspapers reported that HAL's
"vigilance wing" had raised the alarm after hearing allegations
that Rolls-Royce had hired consultants to advise on the deal.
Such lobbyists are explicitly banned under India's defence
procurement system.
The Rolls-Royce aero engines were being procured to power
Hawk advanced jet trainers, used to prepare Indian defense force
pilots to fly next-generation fighter jets.
India had ordered a total of 123 twin-seater Hawks from BAE
Systems so far, with 24 to be supplied directly and the
rest made under licence by HAL, according to the British defence
and aerospace group.
The probe deals another blow to Rolls-Royce, the world's
second largest maker of aircraft engines behind General Electric
, which said in February that U.S. and European defence
cuts mean that a decade of profit growth will come to an end
this year.
Rolls-Royce has since outlined plans designed to maintain
its long-term dominance in large aircraft engines, showcasing
two new models that could improve efficiency by up to 10
percent.