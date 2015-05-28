By Aditi Shah
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 28 Iconic motorbike maker Royal
Enfield, owned by India's Eicher Motors, is planning
to push into Latin America and Southeast Asian markets to boost
profits, CEO Siddhartha Lal told Reuters on Thursday.
The company, which makes the cult Bullet bike and is one of
the world's oldest bike manufacturers, already exports its
middleweight motorcycles to countries in these regions, but it
now plans to boost local sales networks there and could even
consider setting up production units in the future, said Lal.
"Whatever it takes, in our belief, to become successful in
that market we will do," Lal told Reuters at the group's
newly-opened retail store in New Delhi.
"We want to take a strategic approach which is not about
shipping a few motorcycles from here. It is about being a
significant player in that market," he said, without detailing
how much the company will invest.
Royal Enfield plans to spend 5 billion rupees ($78 million)
in 2015 on its global expansion, building two new technology
centres, of which one is in Britain, and increasing its Indian
production capacity by 50 percent to 450,000 vehicles.
The company last year started selling the motorbikes in
Colombia, which Lal says could soon become its biggest market
outside India, and it now plans to enter Indonesia and Thailand.
It is also looking at ways to enter Brazil, though high
import duties mean it will need to look at setting up its own
plant or partnering with a local manufacturer.
"Eventually, if we want to be a big player in Brazil it is
inevitable to manufacture," said Lal, adding it will need to
consider a similar plan for southeast Asia, due to high import
costs.
The bike maker, which supplies India's police, currently has
more than a 95 percent market share in the 250cc to 800cc
motorcycle market in India. But competitors such as Harley
Davidson and the Indian arm of U.K.-based Triumph
Motorcycles are starting to encroach on its turf.
Triumph plans to launch motorbikes in the range of 500cc
and above, while Harley has also launched its new Street
collection in 500cc and 750cc.
Royal Enfield is working on several products, including new
bikes, that are likely to be launched starting next year.
Unfazed by competition, Lal, says there is enough room for
everyone to grow given the small size of the middleweight bike
market in India, the world's largest after China,
"We don't expect to see opposition and expect to maintain a
strong position," said Lal.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and David Evans)