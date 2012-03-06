* Total project cost about 4 billion rupees

By Rajesh Kurup

MUMBAI, March 6 India's RPP Infra Projects expects to get a power project construction contract in Indonesia by March-end or early April, said Chief Operating Officer M.K. Sivabal.

In July, RPP Infra had said it emerged the preferred bidder to develop a 50 MW coal-based power project in the south east Asian country.

RPP Infra has teamed up with Indonesia's Truba Alam Manunggal Engineering and India's KSK Energy Ventures to bid for the project.

The 4 billion rupees ($80.26 million)project is to be set up on a design-build-finance-operate-transfer model, he said.

The debt-to-equity ratio will be 70:30, he said.

"We have lined up a couple of banks (for the debt), but are yet to freeze the funding," he told Reuters in an interview.

The project, if won, would be the company's first in Indonesia.

RPP Infra, which has a presence in construction and infrastructure sectors in Sri Lanka and African nation of Gabon, is also looking to enter Ivory Coast.

"We have put up an office there in Ivory Coast ... it's all to focus on building up of order book," Sivabal said.

The company had an order book of more than 20 billion rupees as on Feb. 29, and expects to maintain it for the financial year ending in March.

RPP Infra had a revenue of 2.1 billion rupees at the end of fiscal year 2010/11.

Indian companies are increasingly looking at doing business overseas as rising interest rates and inflation, and a policy gridlock are deterring investments in the country.

At 2.24 p.m., the company's shares were down by 4.85 percent at 66.65 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.

($1 = 49.8400 Indian rupees)