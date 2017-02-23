UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Feb 23 India's natural rubber imports in January fell 39 percent to 24,093 tonnes from a year ago, the state-run Rubber Board said on Thursday, as tyre makers trimmed overseas purchases due to a rally in global prices.
The country's production in the month jumped 27 percent to 66,000 tonnes from a year ago as farmers increased tapping to cash in on the price rally, the board said in a statement.
Consumption in January remained largely unchanged at 84,000 tonnes, compared with 84,875 tonnes a year ago, it said.
Natural rubber prices in India have jumped to their highest levels in three years following a surge in overseas prices due to supply disruptions in Thailand.
India imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources