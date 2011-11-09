MUMBAI Nov 9 Natural rubber price in India dropped below 20,000 rupees ($401.6) per 100 kg on Wednesday, for the first time since March 15, as softness in the world market and a rise in local supplies hammered the market, dealers said.

Tyre makers on Wednesday bought RSS-4 rubber (ribbed smoked sheet) at around 19,800 rupees per 100 kg at Kottayam, a key spot market in southern state of Kerala, below the 20,000 rupees they paid on Tuesday.

The benchmark December rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was trading 2.7 percent down at 19,440 rupees per 100 kg at 0650 GMT.

($1=49.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)