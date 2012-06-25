June 25 India's measures to prop up the
embattled rupee will have limited impact on the currency in the
short run, the prime minister's top economic adviser C.
Rangarajan told television channels on Monday.
Asia's third largest economy took a handful of measures to
prop up the embattled rupee on Monday, including increasing the
limit on foreign investment in government bonds by $5 billion to
$20 billion, the central bank said.
"I think the correction will happen over time, because it
will happen only when the capital flows come in. The avenues
have been opened," Rangarajan said.
The Indian rupee and benchmark stock indexes
trimmed gains after the Reserve Bank of India announced it would
raise investment limits in government bonds, disappointing
investors who had expected bolder measures.
