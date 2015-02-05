NEW DELHI Feb 5 India's junior finance minister
on Thursday expressed concern about the rupee's appreciation
against all major currencies, except the U.S. dollar.
"As of now, we do have to find a zone for the rupee that
prevents obviously inflation, etc., in India - which is one of
the things that we are concerned about - but at the same time
(it) doesn't push out of the zone of competitiveness," Jayant
Sinha told foreign investors on Bloomberg TV.
Sinha added that the rupee's 60-65 level against the dollar
is a "good zone to be in".
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)