NEW DELHI, Sept 23 The intrinsic value of the
rupee is between 58 and 60 against the dollar, a senior India
finance ministry official said on Monday, adding that overseas
speculators were partly responsible for the sharp fall in the
currency over the past few months.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at
62.53/54 per dollar at 9:03 a.m., compared to its close of
62.23/24 on Friday.
Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the finance
ministry, also said that a fall in bulk diesel demand this
fiscal year will save the government about $1 billion. Diesel
accounts for over 40 percent of fuel consumption in the world's
fourth-biggest energy user, whose crude import bill was $144
billion last fiscal year.
Mayaram said he expected foreign direct investment flows of
about $36 billion if current trends continues. Net FDI in the
first quarter of this fiscal year rose to $9 billion from $5
billion in the same period a year earlier, Mayaram said last
week.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Krishna Das; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel)