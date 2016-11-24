REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
NEW DELHI Nov 24 There is no need to panic about the Indian rupee's fall on Thursday, a finance ministry official said, after it fell to a record low of 68.86 against the U.S. dollar amid capital outflows from emerging markets and worries about the country's demonetisation drive.
"The government is monitoring the situation," Finance Ministry Spokesman D.S. Malik told Reuters. Normally, market forces would decide the right value of the rupee, he said.
Despite repeated interventions by the central bank to stem the slide, the rupee breached its previous low of 68.85 against the U.S. dollar set in August 2013, when the country was mired in its worst currency crisis in more than two decades. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )