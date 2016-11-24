US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as post-election rally resumes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct (Updates to open)
(Repeats to attach to alerts without any changes to text)
MUMBAI Nov 24 The Reserve Bank of India was spotted intervening in the foreign exchange market after the rupee fell to as low as 68.8350 per dollar on Thursday, on the verge of surpassing its previous record low of 68.85 in August 2013, traders said.
The rupee was trading between 68.81 and 68.83 per dollar, compared with its close of 68.56 on Wednesday.
The rupee has been hit hard this month by a rally in the dollar and outflows from emerging markets, as well as worries about the country's demonetisation drive. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct (Updates to open)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3121, or 76.21 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Jan 25 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump revived prospects for the Keystone XL pipeline and as the greenback suffered broader losses. The U.S. dollar tumbled to a seven-week low against a basket of currencies on worries that Trump was focusing too much on protectionism
TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index moved closer to a record high on Wednesday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy and financial groups as global stocks climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold mining shares.