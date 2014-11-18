BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
MUMBAI Nov 18 The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in a little over a month on Tuesday morning as private oil firms bought dollars while a broadly stronger dollar also hurt sentiment for the local unit.
The partially convertible rupee was at 61.84/85 per dollar compared with its close of 61.73/74 on Monday. It touched 61.8550, its weakest level since Oct. 16.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose to 87.999, pushing closer to a four-year high of 88.267 set on Friday.
Traders said there is a strong support for the rupee around 61.90 levels, which would keep the unit in a 61.75 to 61.95 range for the day. Some dealers expect the central bank to step in to support the rupee around 61.90 levels.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes