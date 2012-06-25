MUMBAI, June 25 India's three big state-run oil
retailers together hold oil bonds worth about $5 billion, which
is likely to be the maximum amount of dollars these companies
will be able to buy directly from the central bank.
There have been talks that the Reserve Bank of India may
sell dollars to oil companies directly against oil bonds to
reduce demand from market and contain volatility in the rupee.
Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd hold oil bonds
worth 150 billion rupees ($2.6 billion), 69 billion rupees, and
60 billion rupees, respectively, officials from the oil
companies told Reuters.
The Indian rupee rallied on Monday on hopes for government
measures to halt a slump in the currency, which hit a record low
on Friday, with traders saying action to boost long-term foreign
investment would be the most effective step.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said at the weekend that
India would unveil measures on Monday but gave no
details.
The RBI last sold dollars to oil companies against oil bonds
between 2008 and 2009.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)