MUMBAI Nov 24 India's central bank likely intervened after the rupee hit a record low of 68.86 per dollar on Thursday, pressured by broad strength in the U.S. dollar, capital outflows from emerging markets, and worries about India's demonetisation drive.

The low surpassed the rupee's previous all-time nadir of 68.85 hit in August 2013, when the country was mired in its worst currency crisis in more than two decades.

The intervention from the Reserve Bank of India sparked a slight rebound in the rupee to 68.83, two traders said. (Reporting by Savio Shetty and Rafael Nam; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)