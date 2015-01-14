* Tractor sales slide on bad weather, falling crop prices
* Modi cuts rural price support, hurting consumers
* Budget strains delay pro-growth investments, rate cuts
By Rajendra Jadhav
PADALI, India, Jan 15 Sugarcane grower Nilesh
Kadam has abandoned plans to buy a tractor. He doesn't have
enough money, like many Indian farmers hit by erratic weather
and sliding prices for the cotton, soybean and rubber they
produce.
Tougher times in rural communities spell bad news for Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, who swept to power last May with a
promise of "better days" - new jobs and development to lift
hundreds of millions of Indians out of poverty.
"I was expecting a hike in cane prices this year, but mills
are paying 20 percent less than last year. I don't have enough
money to buy even a motorcycle, let alone a tractor," says the
29-year-old Maharashtrian farmer.
It's not just the weather gods and capricious markets that
are to blame for the hardship besetting Kadam's village of
Padali, 280 kilometres (170 miles) south of Mumbai. A shift in
government spending ordered by Modi is also hitting rural
consumers and the industries that serve them.
"Rural consumption was one of the pillars holding up
growth," said Aditi Nayar, senior economist at ICRA, the Indian
arm of ratings agency Moody's. She expects weak demand in
India's rural areas to have contributed to a slowdown in
economic growth in October-December from 5.3 percent in the
previous quarter.
Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra is idling its
factories for a few days a month after sales slid by nearly a
third towards the end of last year. Consumer goods firms and
auto makers have also reported weak sales.
More than 800 million of India's 1.25 billion people live in
the countryside, accounting for 35 percent of the economy.
Modi's nationalist party faces the verdict of voters towards the
end of this year in Bihar, a large state in the northern Hindi
belt where many of India's rural poor live. West Bengal and
Tamil Nadu are among major states that go to the polls in 2016.
WELFARE CUTBACKS
Seeking to woo rural voters, India's last government raised
grain purchase prices, bailed out indebted farmers and promised
100 days paid labour a year to anyone who wanted it.
The measures boosted the spending power of rural consumers
and cushioned business from a fall in urban demand after the
2008 financial crisis. Eventually, though, they stoked inflation
and forced the Reserve Bank of India to hike interest rates.
To cap inflation and state borrowing, Modi has limited rises
in farm support prices to below the inflation rate and scaled
back the jobs scheme. He wants to invest savings in
infrastructure and skills to boost India's long-term growth.
While inflation has eased with these policies, firms that
profited from booming rural demand are struggling due to the
sudden slowdown.
Rajesh Jejurikar, chief executive of the farm equipment and
two-wheeler division at Mahindra & Mahindra, said delayed rains,
poor crops and reduced disposable incomes had hit tractor sales
at the market leader.
Trends show a striking divergence between town and country
sales of two-wheelers: motorcycles - more popular in the
countryside - fell 3.5 percent in December while scooters,
ridden mainly by city dwellers, leapt 24 percent from a year
earlier, industry figures show.
GLOBAL COMMODITIES FALL
Modi's shift from policies that support demand to ones
boosting investment and productivity have also coincided with a
steep fall in global prices of farm commodities, making imports
cheaper and hitting Indian exports.
"Exports of many commodities have become less lucrative and
in some cases unfeasible," said Faiyaz Hudani at Kotak Commodity
Services.
The government's ability to ramp up spending on roads,
railways and irrigation projects that would benefit rural India
is, meanwhile, hobbled by budget constraints.
Aides to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have advised him to
loosen fiscal deficit targets in next month's budget to create
room to invest. It's not clear, though, whether he will do so as
that could delay a growth-boosting interest rate cut by the
central bank.
Since his general election triumph, Modi's party has racked
up a series of gains in state polls - including in Maharashtra.
But Kadam, who voted for a rival party, isn't convinced and says
the patience of rural voters is being tested.
"During the campaign, Modi was saying better days are
coming. Where are the better days?" the young Maharashtrian
farmer asks. "He has made things worse for us."
(Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Suvashree
Chaudhury in Mumbai, and Rajesh Kumar Singh and Aditi Shah in
New Delhi; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jacqueline Wong)