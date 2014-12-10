(Corrects Alrosa sales figures in second paragraph)
By Douglas Busvine and Meenakshi Sharma
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Dec 10 Russia's
state-controlled diamond monopoly Alrosa will sign a
dozen deals with Indian buyers on Thursday to increase direct
deliveries to Asia's third-largest economy, as financial capital
Mumbai aspires to expand as a trading hub.
Alrosa earns half of its revenue, or around $2.5 billion,
from Indian-funded clients. Most of its sales go via trading
centres like Antwerp, Dubai or Tel Aviv, with $700 million
coming from direct sales of rough diamonds to India-based
companies.
The direct deals, to be signed during a visit to India by
President Vladimir Putin, would reduce the cut taken by
middlemen in the secretive precious gems trade.
"A lot of our Indian customers buy rough diamonds through
Antwerp or Dubai. For them it will be more comfortable to deal
directly," Alrosa Vice President Andrey Polyakov told Reuters in
New Delhi.
Putin and his host, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are
expected to preside over the signing of the contracts at a
diamond industry conference during the Kremlin chief's one-day
visit to New Delhi.
India does not produce any of its own rough diamonds but
cuts and polishes around 80 percent of the world's output, its
Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) estimates.
"Only a few big diamond players are purchasing directly,
otherwise most of the stones come through middlemen," said
Sabyasachi Ray, executive director at the GJEPC. "That increases
the transaction costs and adds (to) the burden on the industry."
While a direct sales route to India might reduce risks
linked to Western sanctions imposed over Russia's annexation of
Crimea and support for an uprising in eastern Ukraine, India
will also need to streamline its tax and import rules if direct
trade is to take off.
"India will have to simplify procedures and relax taxation
for direct diamond trade," said Ray. His industry group has
proposed allowing diamond imports by consignment and assessing
taxes based on the presumed value of shipments.
Alrosa is the world's leading diamond miner, accounting for
27 percent of global production by carats. Output totalled 36.9
million carats last year, the company says.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by David Holmes)