BRIEF-Wooridul Huebrain to sell stake in Deutsch Financial for 1.40 bln won
* Says it will sell 933,331 shares of Deutsch Financial Co., Ltd, a car installment and lease firm, for 1.40 billion won
MUMBAI Nov 3 India and Russia will sign a pact in December to speed up registration of domestically made drugs in the Russian market, a senior Indian government official said on Thursday, helping Indian firms boost exports to that market.
Indian pharmaceutical companies every year export drugs worth $600 million to Russia, which is a fast-growing market.
"We are also talking to Indian companies to set up testing facilities and infrastructure on the Russian soil to get a bigger market share in Russia," Devendra Chaudhry, joint secretary in the Indian government's ministry of chemicals and fertilisers told an industry conference. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.