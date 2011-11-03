MUMBAI Nov 3 India and Russia will sign a pact in December to speed up registration of domestically made drugs in the Russian market, a senior Indian government official said on Thursday, helping Indian firms boost exports to that market.

Indian pharmaceutical companies every year export drugs worth $600 million to Russia, which is a fast-growing market.

"We are also talking to Indian companies to set up testing facilities and infrastructure on the Russian soil to get a bigger market share in Russia," Devendra Chaudhry, joint secretary in the Indian government's ministry of chemicals and fertilisers told an industry conference. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)