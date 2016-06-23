By Nidhi Verma and Sankalp Phartiyal
NEW DELHI, June 23 Indian companies are
evaluating buying stakes in Russian state oil firm Rosneft
, India's oil minister said on Thursday, as Moscow
seeks funds to address its state deficit.
Russia has been hurt by Western sanctions over its actions
in Ukraine, which effectively froze its companies's access to
Western capital market, and a plunge in global oil prices.
"Indian companies are looking into the offer," said
Dharmendra Pradhan, who met the Russian leadership last week at
a conference in St. Petersburg.
Moscow plans to sell stakes totalling 19.5 percent in
Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer by volume, as part
of a wider privatisation plan for 2016 to raise about 650
billion roubles ($10 billion).
India has signed deals worth billions of dollars with Russia
to buy stake in assets in Siberia at a time Moscow is keen to
develop and deepen its Soviet-era economic ties with New Delhi.
The Kremlin sees India as a counterbalance of sorts to
China's growing dominance on the post Soviet Union's territory.
India's recent deals with Rosneft are eagerly watched by
Middle Eastern producers who see India alongside China as one of
the key growth markets.
Pradhan said Indian firms' deals to buy about a 50 percent
stake in the Vankor field and about 30 percent in Taas-Yuriakh
field would cost about $5-6 billion.
He said Indian companies are also looking at investing in
the Yamal liquefied natural gas project in Siberia.
Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
, told Rossiya-24 TV earlier this week that the company
has not held any talks with either Chinese or Indian companies
about the state company's privatisation.
Pradhan said India is also talking to Russia for building a
gas pipeline through Central Asia as New Delhi wants to increase
the share of gas in its energy-mix.
Gas accounts for about 7 percent of India's overall needs
compared to the global average of about 24 percent, he said.
The two countries have a formed a panel to explore the
possibility of laying a gas pipeline, Pradhan said, adding that
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with Putin during
the latter's visit to Delhi last year.
He said India will raise this issue with the Russian
leadership during Modi's ongoing visit to Tashekent where the
Indian premier is attending a meet of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation.
"The day is not far when a pipeline from Russia will reach
India," Pradhan said. "It will be a very significant step for
our energy security."
(Editing by William Hardy)