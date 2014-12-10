NEW DELHI Dec 10 The Russian Direct Investment
Fund will team up with an Indian partner to invest $1 billion in
hydroelectric projects in Asia's third-largest economy, the head
of the Russian state fund told Reuters on Wednesday.
The RDIF and India's IDFC, a leading infrastructure
investor, will each commit $500 million to projects under a deal
to be signed on Thursday during Russian President Vladimir
Putin's visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to overcome India's
chronic power shortages, and the country has vast untapped
hydroelectric potential in its northern Himalayan belt.
RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters the investments would
back projects involving a large Russian hydro-power company but
he declined to name the company.
The only large Russian player in this area is
state-controlled Rushydro. Rushydro's spokeswoman
Yelena Vishnyakova could not immediately be reached by for
comment.
IDFC, which is 16 percent state owned, confirmed it would
sign a partnership with RDIF but declined to comment on the
details.
The Russian fund was set up in 2011 with $10 billion in
state funds. It can back investments as long as its partners
match it at least dollar for dollar. Dmitriev said he expected
to commit funds to the Indian projects next year.
The RDIF has so far invested $1.3 billion of its own money
along with $6 billion by outside investors, mainly sovereign
wealth funds from the Middle East and Asia.
Dmitriev said the RDIF had managed to turn profits on
investments in a Russian telecoms company and the Moscow stock
exchange despite Western sanctions, a slowing economy and
sliding oil prices.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Katya
Golubkova in Moscow and Tommy Wilkes in New Delhi. Editing by
Jane Merriman)