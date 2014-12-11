(Updates with helicopter deal)
By Douglas Busvine and Denis Dyomkin
NEW DELHI Dec 11 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russia will
remain India's top defence supplier, even though New Delhi's
options had improved since the end of the Cold War.
Modi spoke after a one-day summit that sought to revive a
relationship that peaked in the Soviet era. The two sides signed
billions of dollars of deals in nuclear power, oil and defence.
In the biggest, state-owned Rosatom will build 12 nuclear
reactors in India, oil major Rosneft signed a 10-year
crude supply deal with Essar Oil and India agreed to
assemble 400 Russian multi-role helicopters a year.
The Ka-226T twin-engined helicopter deal is important for
Modi, who wants to upgrade a military that relies on outdated
Soviet equipment and build India's defence production capacity.
"Even if India's options have increased, Russia remains our
most important defence partner," Modi, 64, told reporters after
the first formal summit between the leaders since he won
election in May.
Putin's visit comes as the Kremlin grapples with a sliding
oil price and an economy that has been undermined by Western
sanctions over its annexation of Crimea last spring and support
for an uprising in eastern Ukraine.
The tension over Ukraine intruded on the choreographed visit
when it emerged that the Russian-backed leader of Crimea had
travelled as part of Putin's delegation.
"We highly appreciate the friendship, trust and mutual
understanding with Indian partners," said Putin, who chiefly
touched on bilateral issues in his statement to journalists. No
questions were allowed.
VISION
The two leaders presided over the signing of a "vision"
document setting out a roadmap for cooperation in the sphere of
nuclear power. Putin said Russia could eventually supply India
with 20 nuclear reactors.
In the event, Rosatom said that it would supply 12 nuclear
energy reactors for India over 20 years.
A 1,000-megawatt reactor is operating at the Russian-built
Kudankulam power station in south India, with a second due
on-stream in 2015.
Indian officials said a total of six reactors will be built
at Kudankulam. A further six will follow at a site to be
determined.
Other strategic deals covered oil supply, infrastructure and
an increase in direct diamond sales to India by Russian state
monopoly Alrosa.
On defence, the two sides will seek to move ahead with
long-delayed projects to develop a joint fifth-generation
fighter jet and a multi-role transport aircraft, in addition to
the chopper deal.
A spokesman for India's foreign minister said he was not
officially aware of the visit by Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov,
who is subject to Western sanctions.
But Gul Kripalani, a Mumbai businessman who met the Crimean
leader at a New Delhi hotel, told Reuters the talks were
unofficial and Aksyonov had travelled to India as part of
Putin's delegation.
