* Modi meets with Putin in Moscow next week
* Indian PM turns to Russia for "Make-in-India" push
* Russia, hit by sanctions, tries to regain Indian market
By Sanjeev Miglani and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Dec 18 India's prime minister is
expected to promote deals for Russian nuclear reactors and
military helicopters worth billions of dollars on a trip to
Moscow next week, attracted by promises to transfer technology
that Western nations have been slow to make.
Russia and India will manufacture 200 Kamov-226T helicopters
in a joint venture, a Russian and an Indian government official
said, in the first big step for Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's campaign to build a domestic industrial base and reduce
the military's dependence on expensive imports.
Modi, who heads for Moscow on Dec. 23, will also offer
Russia a site in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh to build
six nuclear reactors of 1,200 megawatts (MW) each, the same
sources added.
That is in addition to the six Russia is constructing in
neighbouring Tamil Nadu state, said the officials, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak
to the press.
New Delhi has turned to Russia as U.S. firm General Electric
and Westinghouse, a U.S.-based unit of Japan's Toshiba
, are still weighing an entry into India's nuclear
energy sector because of a law that makes reactor suppliers
liable in case of an accident.
Modi's "Make-in-India" push for a military that has been the
world's biggest importer for the last four years has also made
little headway, with negotiations stalled over issues including
technology transfer and the local assembly of equipment.
For Russia, India offers an alternative, fast-growing outlet
for its exports as sanctions imposed by the West squeeze the
economy.
"While others are making promises, Russia is moving forward
with the Make-in-India programme," the Russian government source
said.
RUSSIA LET DOMINANCE SLIP
Moscow, which has maintained close ties with India since the
Cold War, has in recent years slipped behind the United States
and Israel in securing orders in the Indian defence market,
estimated to be worth $130 billion over the next seven years.
Now Russian President Vladimir Putin is banking on India's
drive to manufacture at home to regain market share.
"The objective is that whatever we do with Russia, that will
have a 'Make-in-India' component," said Amitabh Kant, the top
Indian bureaucrat leading the push to turn India into a global
manufacturing base.
Under an inter-government agreement to be signed during
Modi's trip, Moscow will set up a production line for the light
helicopters that will supply the Indian military but also
eventually Russia, the Russian official said.
India's state-run Hindustan Aeronautics and Anil Ambani's
Reliance Defence are in the running as local partners for the
deal for the 200 twin-engined helicopters, estimated at $1
billion, to replace India's ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak
helicopters.
"The choice of the Indian partner has been left to the
Indian government. We will work with anyone the government
nominates," the official said.
India is also turning to Russia to secure overseas energy
assets to help fuel its economy.
Indian Oil Corp and Oil India, both state-owned, are in
talks with Russia's Rosneft to buy up to a 29 percent stake in a
Siberian oil project, two sources said on Friday.
RUSSIA HAS THE ADVANTAGE
The helicopter deal would be the first major contract under
Modi's drive to build weapons at home that has excited local
defence companies but failed to deliver any significant tenders.
As some Indian manufacturers look to Western firms for the
tie-ups needed to bring in technology and build locally,
Reliance is forging closer ties with Russia to jumpstart its
nascent bid to develop a defence business from scratch.
A Reliance executive, who asked not to be named, said
negotiations to win the joint helicopter venture would not start
until the two governments had agreed the deal. Hindustan
Aeronautics did not respond to a request for comment.
A source close to Rosoboronexport, Russia's state-owned arms
exporter, said India would produce 140 of the choppers and
Russia the remaining 60.
Pre-contract work is underway and the two sides expect to
clarify the agreement during Modi's visit, the source said.
An Indian government official confirmed the plan to sign the
helicopter deal as well as the proposed offer of Andhra Pradesh
as the location of the next set of reactors to be built by
Russian state-owned nuclear firm Rosatom.
The two sides have not given any value for the deal. Rosatom
spokesman Sergey Novikov said there were no plans yet to sign
any contracts during Modi's visit.
Nandan Unnikrishnan, an expert on India-Russia relations at
the Observer Research Foundation, said that despite New Delhi's
tilt towards the West for military hardware in recent years,
Russia retained an edge in many areas.
"Russia has a distinct advantage over everyone in
understanding how Indian bureaucracy works, given the level of
trust that exists in the Indian establishment vis-a-vis Russia,"
he said.
